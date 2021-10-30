Imtiaz Group marks proclamation day of Turkey

The 98th Republic of Turkey Proclamation Day was celebrated by Imtiaz Group of Companies’ Imtiaz Super Market Zamzama Branch, with Tolga Ucak, Turkish Consul General in Karachi as Chief Guest and Eyyup Yildirim, Turkish Commercial Attaché as Guest of Honor.

The Chief Guest officially opened the Zamzama store’s specialized Turkish Products stand, which features more than 500 Turkish-made products available to Pakistani consumers at ISM. He also expressed his gratitude to Imtiaz Group for putting on a beautiful display to showcase their love for Turkey and its people, saying that he was utterly overwhelmed by the arrangements made by ISM for the festivities of Turkish Proclamation Day.

The Turkish diplomat stated that after spending over three years in Karachi, he had come to the conclusion that the city offered incredible commercial opportunities, to the point where the sky is the limit when one is in Karachi and prepares to achieve anything. He asserted that Turkey and Pakistan have extensive economic, cultural, and political ties. This relationship dates back to the Khilafat Movement and the Turkish War of Independence, he noted, when people in this region offered unprecedented help to their Turkish brethren in this part of the world.

He asserted that in order to maximize the benefits from Turkey’s and Pakistan’s historical and strong ties, aggressive economic and business measures must be adopted. He suggested that Turkish firms should not only invest in Pakistan but also form joint ventures with local firms to begin producing there as well.

Pakistan and Turkey are powerful fraternal countries with an unquestionably strategic and economically lucrative relationship, said Kashif Imtiaz, Director of the Imtiaz Group of Companies. He appreciated the Consul General and his team for their presence at the aforementioned occasion. This partnership is critical because it fosters and strengthens economic and trade ties, he continued. the construction of ships and the maintenance of Naval Fleets are all hugely important because of the help we receive from Turkey

He asserted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey was improving, and he expressed optimism that the prior level of over $1 billion in trade might be re-achieved but noted that the pace was glacial. However, the latest bilateral trade numbers show $804 million in US dollars. 304 million dollars worth of Pakistani exports is shipped to Turkey, while $500 million worth of Pakistani imports are brought back to Pakistan from Turkey. As a result, early negotiations and resolution of any Free Trade Agreement issues should be led by both nations’ business communities and diplomatic embassies. To that end, he said, expanding Pakistan’s trade network with Turkey is critical to deepening mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral business ties between Pakistan and Turkey in these areas (including economic, commercial, and industrial relations).