PSX team working to fix issues new trading system

PSX has stated that its IT staff is continually working to fix Jade Trading Terminal’s (JTT’s) concerns and challenges with the new trading system. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) (NTS).

PSX released a statement on the NTS on Thursday, outlining the NTS’s complete operating status as of Monday. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) in China provided the new trading engine, according to PSX. With this system, Pakistan Stock Exchange and its ecosystem will be able to meet and surpass their trading needs while still utilizing the latest technology. The NTS also has the advantage of being future-ready in terms of new goods and features.

We must start by saying that the SZSE NTS is operating exactly according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The system’s processing speed remained constant in a real-world setting. Over 580 million shares changed hands in the market today as trading remained active.

There are growing pains associated with any substantial change in technology. Eighteen (18) practice trading sessions were conducted for all brokers prior to the actual deployment. In response to the concerns, enhancements, and issues raised by the Broker Committee, PSX and SECP investigated them all. According to the agreement, most were addressed prior to live deployment, while others were agreed to be delivered after go-live.

Following consultation and agreement with the Pakistan Stock Brokers Association, the Broker coordination committee, other significant brokerage companies, as well as the SECP, PSX decided to go online on October 25. PSX reported that since NTS went online, brokers have brought to their attention a number of concerns, both material and non-material. There are problems with a local vendor’s Jade Trading Terminal (JTT), which was built at the request of brokers.

Brokers typically design and build their own front-end trading terminals to meet their specific needs. Brokers in JTT are currently confronted with a number of significant challenges, including poor feed, delays in the updating of trade, and disconnection from the trading platform.

PSX’s IT teams are always striving to address JTT’s NTS-related concerns and challenges. On Monday, the RMGS problem was rectified. Before the market opened on Thursday, the slow feed issue had been mainly rectified and the improvements had been made. Disconnection problems should be fixed by Friday, according to PSX management. The vendor and PSX team are working to resolve delays in the updating of trade logs, and they plan to complete some improvements on Friday and the remainder before the market opens on the following Monday.

With the full cooperation of SZSE, PSX and the local vendor are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to tackle the remaining issues in JTT. We’re in communication with SECP and the brokers all the time, and we’re working together to find solutions to all of the problems. When it comes to resolving the challenges and delivering NTS, PSX appreciates the understanding and patience of brokers, investors, and SECP.