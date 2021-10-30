Mahira stuns at the red carpet of glamorous award night in UAE

Film actors Kajol, Mahira Khan, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone among others were clicked at the recently held Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai.

The award night saw performances by the likes of Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone, among others. The function also honoured some of the best artistes from Indian and Pakistani films. Ayushmann Khurrana, whose wife Tahira was present at the event, was honoured with the Entertainer of The Decade trophy and Tahira took home the Most Aspiring Filmmaker honour.

Vivek Oberoi shared with Gulf News, “This night is symbolic that art has no boundaries or knows no nationalities. I am looking forward to see all the actors from Bollywood, Pakistan, and Arab cinema come together.”

The event also saw the attendance of Shruti Haasan, singers Tulsi Kumar, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam among others. Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, who shared screen space with late actor Sridevi in Mom, was also present at the event.

The glamorous ceremony was held at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai.