Shabbir and Shahzad pace setters in Defence Raya Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: After the first round of the four rounds Defence Raya Open Golf Championship, in progress at the incomparable, sublime and rapturous Defence Raya Golf Course, the purposeful ones turned out to be Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad and Mohammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison with a similar 18 holes score of gross 70,two under par, on Friday. While Shabbir, the entrenched champion of the national golf scene, tuned his powerful tee shots and fairway hits backed by unfaltering putting to manifest himself as the leader,his performance was matched by the resilient Shahzad who played admirably and proficiently to share the top position on the leader board with a star and predominant one of the national golf scene. Undoubtedly, Shahzad was outstanding in the course of the first round and displayed flattering form and ability.

In a weather ideal for golf, some competitors most at ease were MAlam of PAF, Aadil Jehangir of PAF Skyview and youthful M Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club.They were bunched together at the second position at a score of gross 71,one under par. Alam had an illustrious round of 18 holes and also wonderful were Jehangir and Rehman. Their position of merit was attributable to some cavalier style hitting backed by accuracy off the fairways.

A few others who look well placed at a par score of 72 were MAfzal (Defence Raya),Usman Ali (Garrison),TalatIjaz (Gymkhana)and Wisal Khan (Peshawar). Placed at a score of gross 73 were M Akhtar, Abid Rana and Anser Mehmood. The second round on Saturday (today) will be a relentless day for these competitors who seek rewards and honors.