Black Horse Paints qualify for final of Lulusar Polo in Pink

LAHORE: Black Horse Paints qualified for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021 after winning their semifinal against Team Country that played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

In the crucial semifinal, Black Horse Paints were up against Team Country and both the teams played well against each but later due to outstanding game displayed by talented Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Black Horse Paints win the match 9-5 and also booked berth in the main final. Hamza emerged as hero of the match with an excellent contribution of eight goals while Shah Rafi Alam scored one goal. From the Team Country, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace.

The second match of the day was played under American system among three teams Zacky Farms played better polo and first defeated Total Nutrition by 2½-2 and then beat Nurpur by 3-2 to make way to the subsidiary final. The enthralling matches were witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Agha Najeeb Raza and others.

Today (Saturday), Lahore Polo Club has arranged a festivity for the polo lovers as an exhibition polo match will be played at 3:15 pm between international polo ladies and Pakistani polo players.