Singapore EPL footballer accused of breaking national service law

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean footballer who has signed for Premier League side Wolves has broken the law by failing to register for national service, officials said Friday, meaning he could be jailed. It is the second such case in Singapore in recent years, and is likely to fuel a debate about whether the city-state’s long-standing conscription system is too strict. Harry Birtwistle inked a professional contract with the English Premier League side this week after a good start to his first season in the under-23 side, the club said. The 17-year-old wing-back ––– who has a Singaporean mother and a British father, according to local media ––– grew up in the city-state but moved to Britain several years ago to train with Wolves. But Singapore requires all men aged 18 required to serve two years in the military, the police or the emergency services, an obligation authorities rarely let people skip. The city-state’s defence ministry said that Birtwistle’s parents had applied for the footballer to renounce his Singapore citizenship, but the applications were rejected. “Renunciation should not be used as a means to evade (national service) duties,” the ministry said in a statement. Since then, Birtwistle had failed to register for national service, meaning he had committed offences under the enlistment act, the ministry said. If he returns to the city-state and is convicted under the act, he faces up to three years in jail and a maximum fine of Sg$10,000 (US$7,400).













