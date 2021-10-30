Govt won’t tolerate further breach of law by TLP: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) Friday resolved not to tolerate any further breach of law by the members of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), as all the state organs stand ready to act as per law to protect the life and property of citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the 35th meeting of the NSC, also stressed that no group or entity would be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government. Taking serious note of the unprovoked violent attacks committed by the TLP members, the committee members were unanimous that the TLP was deliberately employing violence against public property, state officials, and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that “this shall not be tolerated.” The committee members emphasized that the government recognized the right of peaceful protest of all Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, national security adviser, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all three services chiefs, director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency, and senior civil and military officers.

The NSC received a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing agitation by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan. The prime minister stressed that no group or entity would be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government.

The committee praised the police for their professionalism and restraint despite being directly targeted and suffering casualties, including four martyrs and over four hundred injured, but warned that the “state’s restraint should not be seen as a sign of weakness.”

The prime minister and committee members expressed condolences at the loss of life of policemen and committed to compensating and looking after their families. Commending the exceptional performance of the law enforcement agencies, the prime minister assured that the government would firmly stand by them as they acted to enforce the law and protect the public.

The NSC took notice that no previous government or prime minister had taken such an unequivocal, public international stance on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia.

Under the current government, Pakistan had successfully brought these issues to the fore of international diplomatic discourse in the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and European Union, among other fora. It was reiterated that one key objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was also to intellectually counter international propaganda against Islam and sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The participants decried TLP’s misuse of religion and the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat for political gains, which was misleading the common man and creating internal discord within society. The TLP’s violence had ended up furthering the agenda of sectarian elements and external enemies of the state. It was pointed out that despite the overwhelming majority of the over 1.5 billion Muslims globally holding utmost love and respect for our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), no such violent agitation had taken place in any other Muslim country.

The participants recalled that TLP had adopted the ploy of violent street agitation on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands each time, solely as a tool to gain political strength.

“In the process, TLP’s actions have caused public disorder, serious economic losses to the country, besides boosting the morale of other terrorist outfits seeking to challenge the state’s writ,” the committee observed.

The committee unanimously resolved to guard its sovereignty from all internal and external threats and not to allow the TLP to challenge the writ of the state in any way. The participants endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of law, without offering leniency for any crimes committed by the TLP operatives.

Endorsing view of the committee, the prime minister instructed that all measures and actions necessary to enforce the law and protect the interests of the state and public shall be ensured.