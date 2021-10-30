Govt to ensure writ of state at all costs

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday passionately called upon Ulema to play their role for maintaining peace by discouraging elements using name of Islam for political gains. “Creating unrest and engaging people in the name of religion is a disservice to Islam,” he told media persons in apparent reference to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP)’s ongoing long march. Fawad said the government had exercised enough restraint, besides showing maximum perseverance in the case of proscribed TLP, but it was inappropriate to challenge writ of the state which homes to 220 million people and is fifth largest country of the world and a nuclear power. The minister made it clear that the government would ensure writ of the state at all cost and go to every length to protect lives and properties of the people. In the recent clashes between police and the proscribed TLP, he said five policemen embraced martyrdom, 49 inflicted injuries and 14 were in critical conditions, while in their previous protest, six personnel were killed and some 700 got injured. “Let me clarify that do not consider the state as week as I have already stated that Pakistan had defeated many major terrorist organizations in the past, so such mobs cannot stand before the state and neither will we let them to go beyond a certain limit,” he stressed. Fawad said people who were joining the TLP long march were their own people. “Why the government will want spill blood on roads and disturb law and order situation,” he questioned. “We had had negotiation with TLP in the past and now we ask them to return home. Peaceful protest is right of everyone, but if you think that you can get your demands approved from the government with using batons, killing policemen and burning properties of people then it is impossible,” the minister noted. “We will go to every extent if you behave in that way,” he added.













