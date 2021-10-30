IHC serves notices in TLP protest case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents on a petition against batten charge of police on activists of banned Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) during their

protest march. Secretary Interior, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and others were named as respondents in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Shuhada Foundation regarding the above matter. Petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate appeared before the court and prayed the bench to declare the batten charge against the protesters as illegal and issue directives for actions against the responsible of violence. Justice Farooq remarked the law did not allow use of power against the citizens. What was happening currently was in Punjab province, which did not fall in jurisdiction of IHC but the bench would hear the case as this was a matter related to human rights. The lawyer prayed the court to issue a stay order against police’s violence on protesters. The court said it would first seek report from the respondents regarding the matter and then would take a decision. The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 2.