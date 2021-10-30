Court orders to place names of Nawaz’s close relatives on ECL, block CNICs

A banking court in Lahore on Friday ordered that the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s close relatives be added to the Exit Control List (ECL) and their CNICs be blocked for defaulting bank dues. According to a private TV channel, the case was heard on a petition filed against Kashmir Sugar Mills wherein the counsel argued that the owners of mills obtained the loan in 2013.

The owners – Javed Shafi, Ibrahim Tariq, Zahid Shafi, Ali Pervez – also gave a personal guarantee, while Hasnain Tariq Shafi, Mian Pervez Shafi and Khaleda Pervez from Kashmir Sugar Mills also gave a guarantee for the loan, the counsel prayed.

The lawyer further prayed to the court that the owners of sugar mills had mortgaged 217,400 sacks of 50 kg sugar for the loan but the accused stole the mortgaged stock to avoid payment of the bank dues.