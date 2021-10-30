Two terrorists killed in Mir Ali

In a late night operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu Region and law enforcing agencies killed two terrorists after exchange of fire in Mir Ali area of FR Bannu district. A Police spokesman said that during the intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area; police cordoned off a house and asked the terrorists to surrender. However, instead of laying down their arms, the terrorists started firing on police which was effectively retaliated. Police said two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire while the others escaped the area taking advantage of the darkness. The CTD said two SMG guns, a hand-grenade, three magazines, cartridges and other banned material were recovered from the house. The terrorists belonged to the Aleem Khan Khushalli group of the banned TTP outfit. Police said the terrorists were also wanted in cases of target killing, extortion, bomb blasts and attacks on security forces. The CTD has cordoned off a big area to ensure the arrest of the escaped terrorists.













