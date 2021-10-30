Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan CM

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday took oath as the 18th chief minister (CM) of Balochistan here at the Governor House.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered the oath.

The oath ceremony was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, members of national and provincial assemblies, leaders, workers of political organizations and people from various walks of life.

Bizenjo had gained the support of PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who announced that he was pulling out of the race and backing Bizenjo for the CM’s slot.

PTI’s parliamentary party in the province had named Rind for the position of the chief minister.

Besides Rind, no other candidate in the provincial assembly had filed nomination papers to contest against Bizenjo.

“We will go ahead in consultation with all and take benefit from the experiences of whoever remained the chief minister,” Bizenjo had said earlier in a statement.

Bizenjo had said that he wanted to work with other leaders of the province.

The newly-elected chief minister had said he had even tried to contact former CM Jam Kamal.

Bizenjo said he would announce the future policy of his government in tomorrow’s assembly session.