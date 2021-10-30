Rights violations during war protested

Scores of human rights activists, led by the Kunduz Youth Organization, protested in Kabul’s Shahar-e-Nawa area, which is the diplomatic area of Kabul, on Wednesday against human rights violations against the United States and NATO allied forces. The protesters carried banners against the United States and NATO. The leaders of the organization said in their speeches that the United States and NATO killed thousands of innocent children and women during the 20-year Afghan war. Moreover, thousands of homes were demolished, thousands of innocent civilians were killed. Side by side, mosques, madrassas and even wedding ceremonies were bombed, in which thousands of civilians were injured, and human and civil rights were violated. The US and NATO personnel committed war crimes, they said, adding, they called on the United Nations to prosecute the United States for human rights and war crimes.













