Paragon City scam: court asks NAB prosecutor to extend arguments

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former Railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till Nov 17. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja brothers also appeared. The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor to present arguments regarding audio and video recorded evidence under the NAB amended ordinance on the next hearing. The court had recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses so far whereas total number of witnesses was 130. The bureau had alleged that the Khwaja brothers, through their ‘benamidars’ and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.













