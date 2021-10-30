PM displeased with Shoaib’s insult at PTV live show

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of insult of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar by anchorperson Nauman Niaz during live talk show at state-run sports channel.

Imran Khan expressed annoyance over the heated arguments exchanged between the TV host and former cricketer. This was shared by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan in an exclusive talk with Daily Times.

The minister said that it is the duty of every citizen to follow the constitution of the country. “Nobody is bigger than the stat and he/she has not right to misuse the given power,” he reaffirmed, adding that you can’t ask anybody to leave the show on the air; this is the highest level of arrogance. “Prime Minister Imran Khan was also upset that the host of the show insulted the national star,” he revealed, adding that the PM issued strict directions to the devised committee to take immediate action of the regretful incident.

Shedding light on his take, the Minister said that whatever the reason is one can’t insult anybody a common man should also be respected in the same manner as any celebrity, politician or minister. “You cannot ask anybody to leave the show on the air, this is arrogance,” he said, adding that Dr Niaz should have evaluated his and Akhtar’s value.