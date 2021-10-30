Buzdar felicitates newly elected Balochistan CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday congratulated the newly elected chief minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a felicitation message issued here, the CM said that the Balochistan would enter a new era of development under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would continue to extend its cooperation to new the chief minister for development of Balochistan and strengthening of national unity and inter-provincial harmony.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officials, who got injured due to torture and firing of protesters.

He also met injured DSP, SHO and other police officials separately and appreciated their determination, courage and passion in the line of duty.

Buzdar gave directions for providing the best medical care to the injured police officials. He also inquired about the medical facilities and care being provided to them.

The chief minister, while talking to the injured police officials, said: “The government appreciates police commitment and resolve in performing their duties and is standing with them.”

The injured police officials said that their determination had further strengthened with the arrival of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The CM also visited the orthopaedic ward and inquired about the health of the patients.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present.