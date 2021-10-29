PM transforming people’s dream of own house into reality: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was transforming the dream of the common man of having own home into reality.

In a tweet, he said that for the first time the applications for low-cost houses loan have crossed Rs200 billion mark.

ٹائپنگ غلطی کی تصیح

200 ارب روپے سے زائد کی کم لاگت گھروں کے لئے قرضوں کی درخواستیں موصول ہوئی ہے https://t.co/ekyxVpoy3J — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 29, 2021

کم لاگت والے گھروں کے قرضے کے لئے 57 ہزار درخواستیں موصول ہوئی ہے جس میں 23 ہزار درخواستیں قرضوں کے لئے منظور ہوچکی ہے بقیہ درخواستوں کی منظوری کا پراسیس جاری ہے۔ کم آمدن والے افراد کی جانب سے گھروں کے لئے قرضوں درخواستوں میں روزانہ کی بنیادوں پر اضافہ ہورہا ہے۔ https://t.co/ekyxVpoy3J — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 29, 2021

Farukh Habib has said that so far the loans worth Rs78 billion have been approved and Rs18 billion have been disbursed. The government and the State Bank of Pakistan have directed banks to expedite the process of loan approval.