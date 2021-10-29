Daily Times

PM transforming people’s dream of own house into reality: Farrukh

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was transforming the dream of the common man of having own home into reality.

In a tweet, he said that for the first time the applications for low-cost houses loan have crossed Rs200 billion mark.

Farukh Habib has said that so far the loans worth Rs78 billion have been approved and Rs18 billion have been disbursed.

The government and the State Bank of Pakistan have directed banks to expedite the process of loan approval.

