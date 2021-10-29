SC orders to bulldoze Tijori Heights within a month



On Friday, the Supreme Court has issued orders to bulldoze the Tijori Heights within a month and directed to compensate the owners in three months, Daily Times reported.

The court further asked the Karachi commissioner to overlook the demolition of Tijori Heights and give its report in the court.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad heard the Tijori Heights case at Karachi Registry on the second consecutive day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Raza Rabbani informed the court that the owner of the building herself had agreed to demolish it.

On this, the apex court ordered the owner to arrange for the removal of the debris as well after its bulldozing. The court asked the proprietor if she wanted to take out her things and records, she could do that.

But Rabbani told the court that it was not possible for his client to demolish the Heights immediately. He sought 2 to 3 weeks’ time from the court.