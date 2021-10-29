Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, October 29, 2021


Another 20 flights called off from Allama Iqbal Airport

Web Desk


On Friday, about 20 flights were called off for shortage of planes and operational issues at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Daily Times reported.

The flights which were cancelled included: PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Islamabad PK-612/613, Ittihad Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi 243/244, Qatar Airways’ two flight from Lahore to Doha 628/629, Serene Airlines’ two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 520/521 and AirBlue’s two-way flight 402/403.

The other flights cancelled were: AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 523, AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Jeddha 4700, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 304/305, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408, PIA’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 316, AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 406, Uzbekistan Airway’s flight from Tashkent to Lahore 461 and PIA’s flight from Dubai to Lahore 204.

Submit a Comment