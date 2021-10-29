Daily Times

Friday, October 29, 2021


Ahsan Bhoon elected as SCBA president

Web Desk

Ahsan Bhoon of Asma Jahangir Group won the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) presidential polls for 2021-22 with a big margin. Bhoon secured 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa from Hamid Khan-led Professional Group who managed to receive 920 votes, reported The News.

Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Wasim Mumtaz Malik of Azad Group have been elected vice chairman and secretary of Punjab, respectively. According to the report, this year president’s seat was given to Punjab under the rotation policy.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, congratulated Bhoon and the panel on landslide victory in the polls.

“It bodes well for the national struggle for supremacy of the constitution. The success of Asma Jehangir’s group symbolises the resolve of the legal fraternity to never compromise on democratic principles,” he tweeted.

However, the report stated Bhoon, in his victory speech, pledged to defend the legal community, the supremacy of the Constitution, end division in the judiciary and strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad congratulated Bhoon and other newly elected office bearers of the SCBA and expressed hope that the newly elected president would restore the independent and free identity of the bar.

Asma Jahangir Independent Group in a tweet felicitated Bhoon and Waseem Malik, who is elected SCBA secretary, for winning the elections. “Ama’s legacy lives on,” read the tweet.

 

