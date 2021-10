PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting to devise strategies regarding TLP protests

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has started. PM Imran Khan is chairing the meeting to review the law and order situation in the country. The focus of the meeting is on the protests by a banned organisation.

Top civil and military leadership is in attendance, including all services chiefs.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chauhdry are also present, where the internal security situation will be deliberated.

The prime minister had summoned the NSC meeting to review the situation and how to deal with the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

“In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting,” Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

Protests by members of the banned group entered their eighth day today (Friday). Protesters are camping out in Kamoke for the last couple of days.

Initially, the proscribed group staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced.

Security forces had cordoned off major roads to prevent the protesters from reaching Islamabad. The protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting transport services.

TLP’s march has affected life in the federal capital and various other cities in Punjab.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi. The administration has suspended main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The Faizabad Metro service has also been suspended. Citizens are reporting major traffic jams on alternative routes. Citizens are also facing difficulties as it has also become difficult to go to hospitals.