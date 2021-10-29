Disrespecting National Heroes

The spotlight is now on PTV (Pakistan Television) as it decides how to contain the fallout of the unfortunate incident involving host Dr Nauman Niaz insulting former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar to the point that the latter felt forced to leave the set during a live program. The management’s decision to form a committee serves no purpose save optics since everything is as crystal clear as can be. Yet now that this matter has come to the fore, and a torrent of support has come out in favour of the much-celebrated Rawalpindi Express, it turns out that there is more about the said anchor than meets the eye.

Apparently his rude attitude with colleagues got him rather unceremoniously pushed out of the national broadcaster, yet he was somehow able to exercise enough influence to not only weasel his way back to PTV, but also hold more than one senior position in the organisation. And since the institution is taking its sweet time in coming to a decision, as always, it’s natural for the rumour mill to go into hyperdrive; and some are saying that this gentleman is able to retain his position in the TV channel, despite the controversies surrounding him, because of his influential father.

Whether or not such charges are true remains to be seen; and hopefully everything will be clarified sooner rather than later. But this unfortunate episode should also serve as a lesson for all Pakistanis. Why has public discourse in this country, whether about politics or sports, become so toxic? And why can’t we respect our heroes? Everybody knows that Shoaib stood out throughout his career for his fast and accurate bowling, which won Pakistan many, many laurels around the globe. But very few people know about the demons that he had to battle to get to that position. Often, when the team was warming up ahead of big matches, Shoaib was with doctors, having blood and water taken out of his knees by painful syringes.

Such, after all, is the price of greatness. And the last thing he deserved was an anchor insulting him, especially when the likes of Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower honoured not just the program but also the country with their presence. Actions have consequences; and Dr Nauman should now face the music. *