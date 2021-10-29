‘Collective blackout’ as Bayern suffer 5-0 cup thrashing at Gladbach

BERLIN : Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. “I’m absolutely shocked. We simply didn’t turn up,” Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ARD. “We let ourselves be outplayed in every situation — a collective blackout.” Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played as Gladbach made a lightning start. It was the first time for 27 years Bayern have conceded so many goals so early in any competition. Bayern crashed to their heaviest German Cup defeat, eclipsing a 5-1 quarter-final defeat at Cologne in 1972. “From time to time, you dream of something like this, but you don’t believe it will become reality,” Gladbach sports director Max Eberl told ARD. “That was an awesome performance.”













