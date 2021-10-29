Lopez strikes late for Sassuolo to shock Juventus

MILAN: Maxime Lopez stunned Juventus with a 95th minute winner at the Allianz Stadium which earned Sassuolo a 2-1 win on Wednesday to leave their opponents lagging behind in the title race. French midfielder Lopez supplied a beautiful dinked finish after charging through on goal while Juve searched for a winner to condemn Massimiliano Allegri’s side to a tough defeat. Juve are now 13 points away from league leaders AC Milan, who squeezed past Torino on Tuesday, and sit seventh after a result which was as disappointing as their performance. Alessio Dionisi’s side, meanwhile, are up to ninth on 14 points, just one behind Juve after their first ever away win over Italian football’s ‘Old Lady’. “These are the sorts of matches that you can’t lose if you know you’re not going to win them,” said Allegri. “We need to think about how we handle games, you can’t concede a goal like that on the counter… Juve never let in goals like today and it needs to never happen again.”













