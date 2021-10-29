Stick to your promises or face consequences

Sheikh-Rashid-sheikh rasheedFederal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday called on the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to stick to the promises it made with the government, warning that things will be out of his control if the group fails to do so. Speaking at a TV channel about the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government’s strategy to deal with the situation, Rasheed said, “You are our brothers, so we don’t want to fight with you.” He said that owing to the situation, the ambassador of France got scared and fled the country. “When the French ambassador is not present in the country, and the government has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly regarding blasphemy, then why are you marching towards Islamabad?” he asked the proscribed organisation. The minister went on to say that the proscribed group’s loss is the government’s loss. “But we would not allow Pakistan’s loss at any cost.” He said that despite the government’s attempts to negotiate with the TLP, there has so far been no progress. “Talks would be held again with the leadership of the proscribed organisation on Friday and Saturday,” he said, adding that he also had a word with the leader of TLP leader, Saad Rizvi, who is currently in jail. Answering a question regarding entering into an agreement with the proscribed organisation, Rasheed said that he took the step after seeking the approval of the prime minister. The minister said that while the government does not want violence, Prime Minister Imran Khan would not allow the country to become “hostage”. Addressing the TLP protesters, he said, “Your loss is our loss.” He said that the group talked about the finality of Prophethood, something which all Muslims believed in. “Why don’t you believe us when we say that the French envoy has left the country?”













