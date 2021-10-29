Fawad denies Vawda’s claim about TLP deal

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has denied the statement of PTI Senator Faisal Vawda about Prime Minister Iman Khan being unaware of the agreement signed between the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government, a private TV channel reported. when asked why the government had agreed to the proscribed outfit’s demand to send the French ambassador packing, Vawda, while speaking at a private TV channel’s show Wednesday night, had claimed that Imran Khan was in the dark about the ‘developments’. On Thursday, Fawad told a private TV channel’s show that “whatever agreements are signed by the government, are signed with the prime minister’s approval and knowledge”. When asked why Vawada would issue such a statement, Chaudhry said only Vawda would know why he assumed the prime minister was unaware of the agreement and its provisions. He said “Vawda is not part of the cabinet” so he might be unaware of the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, Vawda had said that the ministers who had entered into an agreement with the proscribed TLP should take responsibility for the ongoing situation instead of shifting its onus on the prime minister. Taking to Twitter, the senator wrote that “force is not the solution to any conflict”. “An immediate solution to this problem can be found by inviting the imam of the Holy Ka’aba and the trustee of the Holy Shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and later all Muslim countries can come together to find a permanent solution to [such issues],” Vawda had said. The senator, however, deleted the tweet later.













