FIA launches crackdown against proscribed TLP

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Thursday launched an operation against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) social media accounts.

A statement issued by the FIA said that 12 people were arrested during the crackdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, NankanaSahab, Islamabad, and other cities of Punjab. According to the statement, arrested individuals were involved in uploading hate-inciting material and doctored images on the internet through the proscribed organisation’s social media handles. Those arrested were identified as ShahzebNazeer, Naeem, Ayub, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Shabbir, and Hamza Sheikh, among others. According to a private TV channel, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday had directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown on the social media accounts of the proscribed outfit. FIA sources said that they had received the instructions, adding that they would initiate action against the social media accounts of the prescribed organisation starting Wednesday. It may be recalled that protests by the members of the proscribed group entered their seventh day on Thursday, with protesters camping out in Gujranwala. Initially, the proscribed group staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced. Security forces had cordoned off major roads to prevent the protesters from reaching Islamabad. The protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting transport services. TLP’s march has affected life in the federal capital and various other cities in Punjab. Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi. The main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been sealed and the Faizabad Metro service has been suspended. Major traffic jams have been reported on alternative routes and citizens are facing difficulties as it has also become difficult to go to hospitals.