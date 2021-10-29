Court issues bailable arrest warrant for Shahbaz Gill

A Lahore district court issued bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political communication, on Thursday for not appearing before the court in a defamation suit, a private TV channel reported.

A company has filed a case against the SAPM for allegedly levelling false allegations against it during an interview to a private news channel. The petitioner company, Turizm Tasimacilik, has sought action against Gill under sections 499 and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code for hurting its reputation through false allegations.

An order passed by Additional District & Sessions Judge Hafiz Husnain Azhar Shah read that the “case was fixed for arguments on application for the change of authorized representative of the complaint as well as arguments on a petition under section 265-K of Cr.P.C. As the attendance of the respondent/accused Dr. Shahbaz Gill has already been dispensed with and on his behalf, his learned counsel is appearing. “The file was kept waiting for a whole day till 3:30pm but his learned counsel has not turned up on his behalf regarding his attendance. So under these circumstances, respondent/accused is hereby summoned through bail-able warrant of his arrest to the tune of Rs.30,000 for November 1, 2021,” the order further read.