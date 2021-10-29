PM’s successful visit to Saudi Arabia hailed

Politicians and economists while highly appreciating the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the brotherly Islamic country of Saudi Arabia, here Thursday said the huge economic and assistance package would help ease pressure on the foreign exchange and countering the impact of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Professor Economics Department, University of Swabi told APP that the Saudi Government’s announcement to deposit US 3 billion dollars with State Bank of Pakistan besides a USD 1.2 billion deferred oil facility to our country was highly praised worthy.

This huge package, he said would help Pakistan to address its issues related to balance of payment, bringing stability to prices of petroleum products, control inflation and easing pressure on its foreign exchange.

Dr Naeem said coronavirus pandemic has made negative effects on the country’s economy especially on agriculture, livestock, industries, transport and textile sectors. However, the Government’s timely policies, reforms and projects initiated to counter coronavirus have not only protected people from hunger and starvation but kept running the country’s economy.

In Pakistan, he said prices of petroleum products have been increased due to a sharp hike in global prices of the commodity and the mega package would help bring stability in the prices f petroleum products and would address balance of payment issues.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan also termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudia Arabia was highly successful and highly appreciated the huge assistance package of the Saudi Government during the historic three days visit to the Holy Country.

He said relations between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia was historic, timed-tested and people of both the countries have highest regards for each others.

The Minister said Pakistan was heading to achieve great progress and development in every field of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party would contest 2023 election on basis of its performance.

He said work on three mega projects including backyard poultry, save the calf and calves fattening projects launched under the Prime Minister Agriculture National Program was underway in KP including merged tribal districts that made positive impact on socioeconomic conditions of poor people. The Minister said participation of large number of people in the public meetings of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan reflected that PTI would win the next general election with overwhelming majority and form government in all provinces and Federal Capital of Pakistan.

Senate body: Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation Thursday directed Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee in the next meeting for a comprehensive briefing.

The committee meeting was chaired by Farooq Hamid Naek. The senate body discussed the appointment of Pakistan Administrative Services officers as chief Secretaries in four provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The issue was raised by Senator Kauda Babar in the Senate Session and referred to the committee was taken up.

The Establishment Division presented a memo of a petition of more than 2000 pages in which, the prayer stated that the matter was sub-judice in the courts therefore the Senate Committee did not have the jurisdiction to intervene in the cases. The chairman showed resentment on the unlearned behavior of establishment officials and expressed disappointment at the causal and non-professional approach towards the issue.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek said that it was a constitutional issue concerning provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment on the jurisdiction of the posting of Senior Federal Government officers in the provinces.

Chairman Committee Senator Farooq Hamid Naek directed Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee and explain the legal position as to how the jurisdiction of the Senate Committee had been taken away.

The chairman emphasized expediting the matter in order to make a final decision and save the government expenses incurred on the meetings. Senator Rubina Khalid and Senator Keshoo Bai attended the meeting.