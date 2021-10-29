Farrukh urges opposition to avoid politics in TLP’s matter

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday urged the opposition parties to avoid politics in the matter of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). All the political parties should adopt democratic ways and desist from politicizing the current circumstances, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said the opposition parties would lose popularity among the masses if they tried to follow undemocratic ways. Commenting on TLP’s negative agenda, he said the government wanted to resolve the issues through talks. He warned if anyone found choosing unlawful option for dictating the government would face the action. “No one will be allowed to take law in his hands,“ he added. Dialogue in a peaceful environment was the only solution to resolve the issues, he maintained.













