539 new dengue cases reported in Punjab; two lives lost

Dengue claimed two lives while 539 new confirmed cases have been reported during the last 24 hours across the province.

This was stated by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued,423 cases of dengue fever were reported from Lahore,32 from Rawalpindi, 9 from Faisalabad, 7 from Kasur, 6 from Gujranwala, Okara and Shiekhupura, 5 from Sargodha and Sialkot, 4 from Bahawalnagar, 3 from Hafizabad and Khushab.

So far this year, 12,224 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 8,203 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore, he added. A total of 2,321 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,367 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 954 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

While talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 4,927 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab.

In last 24 hours 423,583 indoor locations and 100,498 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,703 locations. In Lahore 65,974 indoor places and 1,170 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and destroyed.