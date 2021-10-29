Gynecologists advise women not to pay heed to pregnancy myths

Experts in a symposium advised women not to pay attention to pregnancy related myths and early childhood development for better nurturing of their babies.

Martin Dow and Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) partnered through a one-day symposium held at a local Hotel to shed light on the “Taboos and Facts during Pregnancy and Early Childhood Development”.

The symposium organized by Martin Dow and SOGP played a significant role in highlighting the existing taboos and unwarranted perception of the masses which has drastically grasped the women’ dogma during pregnancy in our society. The symposium was aimed at breaking stereotypes and eradicating all kinds of taboos witnessed at the time of pregnancy and early childhood development. Leading healthcare professionals including former principal NMC, Dr. Samee Akhtar, NMU Hod Gynecology Dept, Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr. Huma Quddusi, Dr. Shahid Irshad Rao, Associate Prof. Dr. Hajira Masood and Prof. Dr. Arif Siddiq from SOGP Multan chapter and faculty Nishtar Medical University shared their valuable knowledge and advice regarding adverse impacts and taboos that women encounter during pregnancy and early childhood development which tend to be mostly non-scientific.