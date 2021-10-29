Pakistani stars all set to dazzle Turkey at IPPA awards

The 4th International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), powered by Sensodyne are all geared to set Istanbul’s stage on fire on Sunday at Halic Conference Centre, Istanbul.

Acclaimed to be the biggest independent International Pakistani Awards IPPA will be attended by dignitaries and consulates of Istanbul and top celebrities of Pakistan, as well as the governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, in Turkey for the very first time. The list of celebs expected to be flying out to Istanbul includes Nadia Khan, Moomal, Asfar Rehman, Ali Rehman, Mawra Hussain, Yasir Husain, Mansha Pasha, Feroze Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Humaima Malik, Farhan Saeed, Sara Loren, Kashi, Ahsan Khan, Ammar Khan, Eshaal Fayyaz, Imran Abbas, Hania Aamir, Hira Mani, Mani, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Maha Tahrani, Asma Abbas, Fatima Hasan, Mushk Kaleem, Saqib Malik, Angeline Malik, Faizan Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Umair Rafiq, Reema, Humayun Saeed, Sarah Shareef, Usman Khalid Butt, Jawad and Farhan, Anum Tanweer, Sultana Siddiqui, Shunaid Qureshi and Moomal Shunaid, Junaid Qureshi and Malika Junaid, Duraid Qureshi and Momina Duraid, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Mrs Syed Zainab, Ali Malik, Mukhtar Chauhan and Shanaz Ramzi.

It may be noted that Pakistan and Turkey have always had a cordial relationship with both countries enjoying mutual respect for each other’s cultures. Ertugrul may be Pakistan’s latest obsession, subject to adulation as well as endless commentary in Pakistan, but this isn’t the first instance of Pakistan’s love for Turkey. However, this is going to be the first of its kind Pakistani event that will take place in Istanbul, and indeed anywhere in the world, since the onset of the pandemic.

The event is being organised by Vision Events International and Lollywood Entertainment. Like in previous years, the PR of the event is being handled by Starlinks PR and Events and the official media partner is Hum TV and technical direction by 90 Degrees Productions. Backstage and fashion show choreography is being managed by Production 021, styling by Thor Productions, performances choreography by Wahab Shah Dance Studios, and digital by Eventech.

The nominations for the fourth IPPA are based on performances of the year 2019.