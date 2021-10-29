Karan Kundrra confides in Shamita about break-up, Anusha Dandekar drops cryptic post

The big daddy of reality TV, Bigg Boss 15 is currently running in full force with contestants making it an interesting watch.

TV actor and host Karan Kundrra was seen talking to Shamita Shetty in last night’s episode, where he opened up to her and shared why he broke up.

Without taking names, Kundrra talked about his ex and how he as a person had become different during the lockdown.

He said, “I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons.” After which Shamita interrupted and asked, ‘is it because of COVID? to which he clarified, ‘Nahi, break up hua na”.

He also shared, “I am a caring person but I’m very self-centred. I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship.

They were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centred person. My approach towards people is very self-centred,” Karan said.

Talking about his break-up specifically, Kundrra told Shamita, “Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai us se door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota, things would have been different.”

To this, Shamita said, ‘I hope she watches the show’ to which Karan agreed and said, “I hope she watches this. Lekin na usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai baahar.”

Now, Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle today and shared a story on ‘loving someone. Her cryptic post has raised many eyebrows with fans wondering if it hints at their relationship.

She also slammed reports of her being a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15.

Karan and Anusha had dated for over three years and hosted the MTV reality TV show together titled ‘Love School’.