Amid wedding rumours, Katrina’s mom and Isabelle spotted shopping Indian wear

The gossip mills are running an extra mile to keep a close eye on the two biggest weddings of Bollywood this year – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal respectively.

Well, none have confirmed their wedding and are keeping it under wraps.

The paps on duty spotted Katrina’s mom and sister Isabelle Kaif shopping in the city. They were clicked while coming out of an ethnic brand store famous for Indian dresses. Hmm…has the wedding prep begun already? We know not, but speculation is high!

Earlier, rumours of them having a December wedding were doing the rounds and how the ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee doing their trousseau also was reported by ETimes. However, the actress later in the day, in another interview denied all such reports.

She told BollywoodLife, “There is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year.” About her impending wedding, Kat added, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither has confirmed the status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee with Karan’s last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar’s one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, “I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar lined up for release this Diwali and Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty.