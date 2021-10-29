Shraddha breaks silence on wedding reports with Rohan Shrestha!

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor has reacted to wedding rumours floating around with her rumoured beau and photographer Rohan Shrestha in an interview with a leading daily.

The actress, who has always kept her personal life on the low, told Hindustan Times (HT) that she does not want to comment on the rumours. When asked about the strong buzz around her personal life, she said that, according to her, her personal life does not take away the focus from her career.

She said to HT, “I don’t think all this takes away the focus from my work because I have never really spoken much about my personal life anyway.”

Earlier, her father and Bollywood baddie had also spoken about his daughter’s rumoured wedding plans in an interview with ETimes.

He had said, “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection. Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn’t told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends.. I do not know if they are serious about each other. ”

For the unversed, Rohan Shrestha is a renowned Bollywood celebrity photographer. His father, Rakesh Shrestha was also a prominent lensman in the world of glitz and glam.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Vishal Furia’s film ‘Naagin’. Shraddha will essay the role of ichadhari naagin in the film.

She also has ‘Stree 2’ with Rajkummar Rao and also has ‘Chaalbaaz in London’, which is a reboot of Sridevi’s 1989 film, ‘Chaalbaaz’. It is being helmed by Pankaj Parashar, who directed the original movie.