PCB to appoint a foreigner as head coach: sources

The permanent head coach for the Pakistan’s cricket team will likely be a foreigner, according to the sources.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ramiz Raja is personally looking into finding a foreigner for the position of head coach.

Sources revealed that former South African Test cricketer Gary Kirsten is on top of the list of shortlisted candidates.

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich and former England coach Peter Moores have also been shortlisted.

Moores, however, is likely to sign a deal with one of the franchises of the Pakistan Super League, the sources said.

For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Saqlain Mushtaq had been appointed as an interim head coach. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, meanwhile, is the batting consultant for the World Cup and former South African cricketer Vernon Philander is the bowling consultant for the Pakistan team.