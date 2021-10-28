21 flights called off from Lahore Airport



On Thursday, almost 21 flights have been called off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport because of operational reasons and shortage of aircraft, Daily times reported.

The flights which were cancelled on Thursday included: Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul-bound flight 714/715, PIA’s Lahore to Karachi flight PK-313, PIA’s Lahore to Gilgit two-way flight 609/610, AirBlue’s Lahore to Dubai two-way flight 416/417, Ittihad Airlines’ Lahore to Abu Dhabi two-way flight 243/244 and Qatar Airlines’ two-way flight from Lahore to Qatar 628/629.

On the domestic front, the cancelled flights were: Serene Airline’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 521, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Serene Airlines’ two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 523/524, AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 405, PIA’s flight from Lahore to Quetta 322, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408 and PIA’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 316.