Court postpones hearing of Asif Zardari reference to Nov 18



On Thursday, Accountability Court judge Asghar Ali took notice of a NAB reference of Rs 8 billion transactions against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Daily Times reported.

However, Mr Zardari could not be charged because of the stay order granted by the Islamabad High Court.

Former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek and NAB Prosecutor Wasim Javed attended the hearing. Meanwhile, further proceedings were adjourned to November 18.

Earlier on Wednesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had halted the accountability court from indicting Asif Ali Zardari. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard Zardari’s petition against the decision of the accountability court.

The IHC judge also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a reply on the matter.

Advocate Farooq H Naek had said that Zardari had not bought the property as a public officeholder but as a private person.