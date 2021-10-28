PM was oblivious of French diplomat ousting issue: Faisal Vawda

On Wednesday, PTI Senator Faisal Vawda has maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of the French ambassador’s ousting issue, Daily Times reported.

The premier was unfamiliar that an agreement had been going on to oust the French ambassador, the senator asserted a day after Interior Minister Sheikh said the TLP’s demand for ousting the French diplomat and shutting down the French embassy was out of the question.

The decision was made during a meeting with the PM in the chair while Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, DG of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Azhar Waqas, chief secretaries and inspectors general of police attended it.

During his third press conference in three days, Rasheed said that there are a number of hurdles to taking such a tough decision. He said that conspiracies were being hatched to impose sanctions on Pakistan.