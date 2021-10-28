COVID-19 claims 9 deaths, 706 new cases in last 24 hours

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 9 deaths and 706 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new 706 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,271,028. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,414.

Moreover, a total of 49,486 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 706 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.42 percent.

Statistics 28 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,486

Positive Cases: 706

Positivity %: 1.42%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1408 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 28, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 1,239 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,219,174.

The number of patients in critical care was 1408. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,439.

Furthermore, 468,776 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 439,653 in Punjab, 177,723 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,813 in Islamabad, 33,220 in Balochistan, 34,455 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.