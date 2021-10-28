Influential landlord raped a disabled housemaid in Chiniot

CHINIOT: A disabled housemaid was subjected to sexual abuse by her employer in Chiniot’s Sar Murad Wala, police said on Thursday.

The police relayed that it was only after the girl got pregnant that her family came to know that she was sexually abused.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the victim’s employer and his wife. He is an influential landlord in the area.

The girl’s mother said that the landlord employed her husband and daughter.

On Oct 27, Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has objected to the chemical castration punishment for rape convicts. It also termed it un-Islamic. In December 2020, President Arif Alvi promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020. It aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders including chemical castration.

While terming chemical castration punishment for the rape convict as un-Islamic, it asked the government to suggest more effective punishments in this regard.