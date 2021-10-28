Activity Spotted At Diyar Homes Project One Canal Road Lahore

Activity has been spotted at the site of Diyar Homes’s luxury development One Canal Road, Lahore, a 200,000 square-foot luxury residential project planned on the main Canal Road within the New Downtown of Lahore. Developer by Diyar Homes and designed by Kobi Karp with interior walls and floorings finished by VERSACE Ceramics, the development is projected to yield 115 luxury residential apartments. With current machinary and works on site the iconic tower may soon go vertical topping out at 160 feet.

Construction of piling is now underway, along with demolition work on-going on some of the existing buildings. Tree removal, clearing & grubbing has begun as well. The total project Gross Development Value is in excess of $30 Million with our experts estimating construction costs for a project of this magnitude and standard to be in the range of $16 Million or 13,500 PKR per square foot.

The super prime One Canal Road development includes over 30,000 square feet of amenity space including Lahore’s highest sky pool and sky lounge, a 6500 square foot arrival lobby, state of the art gymnasium, full spa, luxury residents cinema, business centre, residents lounge and kids club offering a first of it’s kind ultra luxury 360 lifestyle for Pakistan within a residential building.