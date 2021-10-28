KSA support drives KSE-100 up 623 points

After three consecutive days of fall, the benchmark KSE-100 index made a remarkable recovery on Wednesday, rising 623 points. A news report about Saudi Arabia’s massive economic help package of around $4.5 billion to Pakistan caused the market to boom. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a $3 billion aid package for Pakistan. It would also finance petroleum items worth $1.2 billion over the course of a year, according to Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a late-night tweet on Tuesday. When it comes to volume, there has been no major increase, with the stock reaching a high of 176.4 million shares on Wednesday, up from 163 million shares on Tuesday. The trading value was Rs 7 billion on Wednesday, up from Rs 5 billion on Tuesday.

The financial package would provide much-needed stability to the PKR/USD rates, which could help address rising inflation. The funds announced would also provide much space to the country’s external buffers, this would also improve the country’s economic outlook. On Wednesday, 383 equities were traded on the trading screens, with the share prices of 184 businesses rising, 180 falling, and 19 remaining unchanged, according to the data.