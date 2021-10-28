HBO renews ‘Succession’ for fourth season

Cable network HBO has renewed Succession for a fourth season. The announcement comes when the Jesse Armstrong-created series is only two episodes into season three, reported Deadline.

The third chapter, which arrived on October 17, drew more than 1.4m viewers across all platforms on its premiere, marking the best launch night performance of any original series since the streamer HBO Max went live. The ongoing nine-episode series sees Logan Roy in a perilous position after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two.

Scrambling to secure alliances with daughter Shiv and younger son Roman, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, said the channel is elated to renew Succession for another run.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead,” Orsi said.

Previously, series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett had said the acclaimed satirical family drama will come to an end after a maximum of five seasons.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We’re at the end of filming season 3, so at this point is saying only one more,” Pritchett told The Times in June, teasing a “good end in sight”.

Returning cast members of Succession also include Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoe Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast in season three includes Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova. Succession is executive produced by showrunner Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.