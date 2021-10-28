Sri Lanka ready to unleash man of mystery Theekshana on Australia today

Match begins at 07:00 PM (PST)

DUBAI: Sri Lanka mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana will attempt to bamboozle Australia at the T20 World Cup on Thursday with coach Mickey Arthur backing the 21-year-old to “pose some questions”. Theekshana claimed eight wickets in three qualifying matches last week as Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, swept into the Super 12 stage.However, a back injury ruled him out of the five-wicket win over Bangladesh at the weekend in a game where his team surrendered 171 runs. On the low, slow wickets of the Gulf, spinners are key, even more so when they come armed with a bag full of tricks.” He’s a quality bowler, he’s a mystery bowler. He’s still young. He’s still making his way in the game,” said Arthur of Theekshana who only made his international debut in September.”If you haven’t seen Maheesh, he certainly poses some questions.

“He has a couple of different balls that do make you quite hesitant if you can’t pick them. So it will be an interesting contest tomorrow.”Theekshana not only bowls traditional off-spin.He has mastered the googly and the carrom ball, the aerodynamically challenging delivery which is produced by flicking the ball out from between the thumb and the bent middle finger.Arthur, meanwhile, is on a personally impressive winning run in the UAE due to his three-year spell coaching Pakistan when the Asian giants were exiled in the Gulf due to the security situation at home.

He has 15 successive T20 wins to his name and if he gets to 16 on Thursday, it will be particularly sweet as he also coached Australia from 2010 until he was sacked in 2013.

Wade backs Finch and Warner to fire at T20 World Cup: Meanwhile, Australia’s Matthew Wade has backed skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner to hit top gear and help drive the team to a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title.Finch has almost 2,500 runs in T20 internationals with a personal high of 172, the second best individual score ever made.However, he was out for nought in Australia’s opening five-wicket win over South Africa at the weekend and has passed 50 just once in his last seven T20 innings.Warner, meanwhile, made 14 against the Proteas after coming into the tournament having been dropped by his IPL side, Sunrisers Hyderabad.”They’re terrific players. They’re just short of runs,” said Wade.”Guys that are world-class players for as long as they have been in this format are never out of form. They’re just short of runs at the moment.”Wade played a key role in the win against South Africa as he and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a tense finish.”It’s been spoken a lot about going into this tour about Davey (Warner) especially. We know he’ll come good,” said Wade.”I’ve played long enough with him now that he’s been under pressure plenty of times in his career, comes out, has a big score.”Warner, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, said he feels like he “is just a boundary away from a good innings”.Warner has an imposing recent record against Sri Lanka with undefeated scores of 100, 60 and 57 when he last faced them on home soil in 2019.