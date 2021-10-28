Four policemen martyred in firing by TLP men

At least four policemen were shot dead when supporters of a banned TLP opened fire at a rally on Wednesday. Over 250 others were injured as thousands of workers of the proscribed TLP clashed with law-enforcement personnel near Sadhoke in Gujranwala district.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted that the four police personnel were martyred due to firing by TLP workers, adding that 253 others had been injured in the violence. He further said that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

A Punjab police spokesman told Reuters, “TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials as the result of which several officials were martyred.” Videos on social media showed the aftermath of shelling reportedly carried out during the clashes.

More than 30 policemen injured in the clashes were taken to the Muridke Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, while 35 injured personnel were shifted to the Sheikhupura District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Azhar Amin. Police said the clashes were triggered after they tried to block the TLP activists’ march towards Islamabad.

The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order”. Later, it had announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading to the capital.