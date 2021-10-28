Army ready to take on any challenge for security of Pakistan: COAS

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited HQ Southern Command Multan on Wednesday. COAS was given detailed briefing on Operational, training and administrative matters of the formation . Later, COAS visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practising drills and procedures involving crossing of major water obstacles as part of offensive manoeuvre. COAS also interacted with participants of Exercise. Speaking on the occasion, COAS said that such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan, COAS remarked. Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, Air Defence, Cyber & mechanisation, COAS reiterated. Only a well trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, COAS emphasised. Earlier on arrival at HQ southern Command COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Commander Southern Command.













