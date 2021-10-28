EVMs to deprive 3.2 million ‘blind’ voters of right to vote: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that 3.2 million visually impaired people will not be able to cast a vote in the next general elections if electronic voting machines (EVMs) are used, a private TV channel reported.

Faraz drew attention to the matter through a written response to MNA Noreen Farooq Ibrahim’s question. He informed the National Assembly in his reply that the EVMs don’t have the braille feature for the visually impaired people to cast a vote. “The new directive must be issued to the Election Commission if we need to bring this feature to the EVMs’ system,” said Faraz. He further stated in his reply that some of the polling stations will not even have ramps for people with disabilities. There has been a heated debate between the government, the Opposition, and other stakeholders over the use of EVMs, with the Centre claiming it is a way forward to make the elections in the country transparent. It is pertinent to mention that Faraz has always emphasised why the country should shift to the new method of polling under the government-backed electoral reforms.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the next general elections would be held through the EVMs at all costs. “We will give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, therefore, they should be ready,” the premier said while addressing PTI’s core committee on Thursday. During the meeting, the premier directed the committee members to complete the ongoing development projects soon and inform people in their respective constituencies about the progress. The prime minister, shedding light on other matters, said: “Inflation is a worldwide issue and Pakistan has less inflation as compared to other countries.”