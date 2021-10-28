Resolution of Kashmir issue vital for regional peace

The resolution of the Kashmir issue is vital and guarantee of peace in the region and India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by resorting to violence and use of force. Pakistan would continue the moral, diplomatic and political support of Kashmiris. Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism AsifMehmood said the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)and pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in the occupied territory.

He said October 27 is observed as black day in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

The atrocities on Kashmiris by the Indian government was not less than terrorism and Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The peace and stability could not prevail in the region without the cessation of genocide and crimes against humanity in the IIOJK, he said adding, the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people as mandated by the United Nations must be supported.

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Adnan said that Oct 27,1947 is one of the darkest days in human history. This day marks a grave human tragedy in IIOJK when 74 years ago, Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy the valley and terrorize innocent Kashmiris. This pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today. Despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJK, he added.

Pakistan continues to pursue a foreign policy of peaceful coexistence with all countries particularly its neighbours and resolving all disputes through a meaningful, purposeful and objective cordial atmosphere. Pakistan and India are neighbours and nuclear powers, and have several unresolved disputes and issues topped by the lingering and burning Kashmir issue. Pakistan enjoys cordial and friendly relations with all other countries of the region, he added.

Member Legislative Assembly, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Javed Butt said that India is not only illegally occupying the Jammu and Kashmir territory for more than seven decades, it is denying the Kashmiris their fundamental right of self-determination, is persistently resorting to brutalities and atrocities through its security forces on the residents who are living in the longest lockdown and curfew since August 5, 2019 and is committing gross human rights violations while the international community just occasionally condemns tragic happenings in the occupied territory.

The MLA said that the government and the people have been supporting Kashmiris’ indigenous, just and unarmed struggle for the fundamental right of self-determination all along, extending all political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris, reiterating the same on all occasions. India has been trying to dub Kashmiris’ just and indigenous struggle for freedom from India’s occupation as “terrorism” to hoodwink the international community all along in a crude and brutal attempt to cover up its gross human rights violations in the occupied territory, he added.

Suffice, it to say that there can be no normalisation of relations and trade between the two neighbouring nuclear powers in any manner till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiris, he said.